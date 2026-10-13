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Equinor and Eneco Sign New Gas Deal for Dutch Market

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The Kollsnes processing plant west of Bergen (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor)
The Kollsnes processing plant west of Bergen (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor)

Equinor and Dutch energy company Eneco have signed a five-year agreement for natural gas deliveries from the Norwegian continental shelf to the Netherlands, covering approximately 9 TWh of gas annually and including verified greenhouse gas emissions data.

The agreement covers around 0.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, with deliveries to the Dutch gas grid having started on October 1, 2026.

Under the agreement, Equinor will also transfer verified environmental attributes to Eneco through a digital platform operated by Attributes SA, providing information on the gas's origin and upstream greenhouse gas footprint.

According to Equinor, the gas supplied under the contract has a lifecycle greenhouse gas footprint 11.8% lower than the average gas supplied through the Dutch grid, based on a comparison using 2025 data.

The calculation covers emissions from extraction, transport and combustion, with the difference attributable to extraction and transport rather than gas consumption.

The comparison uses emission factors from CO2-emissiefactoren.nl, the Dutch standard for CO2 calculations, with underlying lifecycle calculations for natural gas performed by Royal Haskoning.

Attributes SA's platform independently tracks Equinor's emissions data based on information reported to and published by Norwegian authorities.

“With this agreement, we will supply all our residential and small business customers in the Netherlands with Norwegian gas and take a step forward in a secure and reliable energy supply for Europe,” said Selina Thurer, Board Member Customers at Eneco.

The agreement is the third long-term gas supply arrangement signed between Equinor and Eneco in 2026, with all three agreements including verified environmental attributes through the Attributes platform.

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