Lloyd’s Register Clears GasEntec’s High-Capacity FSRU Concept

Lloyd's Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to GasEntec for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) concept capable of delivering up to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day, placing it among the highest-capacity FSRU designs currently under development.

The approval, presented during Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, followed LR's independent assessment of the design's technical and safety fundamentals.

The FSRU features a multi-mode regasification system capable of operating in open, closed and combined-loop configurations, allowing its operation to be adapted to different environmental conditions, regulatory requirements and project needs.

GasEntec has designed the unit around a modular architecture that can be configured for different capacities, pressures and operating requirements. If built, the unit would rank among the world's largest FSRUs by send-out capacity.

“This FSRU delivers a common modular platform that can be configured for different capacities, pressures and operating conditions, enabling efficient project specific engineering and faster deployment.

“As energy demand accelerates around the world, from grid growth to AI data center driven power needs, the constraint isn't supply; it's how quickly and reliably you can get gas to where it's needed,” said TG Kim, GasEntec Co-Chief Operating Officer.

GasEntec plans to use its first LR AiP to advance the FSRU concept towards execution and support projects for FSRU owners and developers.

“As developers look to bring LNG import capacity online quickly, operators need solutions that can perform reliably across different climates, weather conditions and regulatory environments. This design combines very high send-out capacity with operational flexibility, helping to address some of the key challenges facing future FSRU projects,” added Jose Navarro said, LR Global Gas Technology Director.

GasEntec, founded in South Korea in 2013, develops modular floating and onshore LNG infrastructure and equipment.