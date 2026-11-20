A seismic survey vessel commissioned by a consortium of US oil major Chevron and Greece's Helleniq Energy has arrived in the southern Ionian Sea and is expected to begin exploration work in the coming days, the Greek energy ministry said on Friday.

The surveys are expected to be completed by the end of January 2027.

Seismic exploration work is the first step towards assessing ⁠hydrocarbon potential before any decision can be taken on test drilling

A Chevron-led consortium also has exclusive lease agreements to lead the search for gas in three other deep-sea blocks off the Peloponnese and Crete