ADNOC Signs Multi-Year LNG Supply Deal with Thailand’s Gulf Group

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a multi-year agreement to supply about 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand's Gulf Group starting in 2027.

Under the sales and purchase agreement, ADNOC Trading will deliver the LNG to Gulf Group, extending a supply relationship established through the companies' first LNG agreement in 2025.

“This agreement builds on our first LNG supply agreement with Gulf Group and reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to ensuring reliable energy supplies to Thailand and our Asian customers. It marks another milestone in ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, enhancing the scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG solutions to meet growing global demand,” said Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading.

The agreement comes after ADNOC launched a global LNG marketing and trading platform at Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026, consolidating its LNG marketing and trading activities into a single commercial platform.

ADNOC is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum of marketable LNG beyond 2030, with ADNOC Trading serving as the counterparty for LNG trading activities and connecting its portfolio with customers in international markets.

ADNOC Trading has built a third-party LNG portfolio over the past four years and operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.

“This agreement builds on the relationship we have established with ADNOC since 2025 and reflects our strategy: a diversified, resilient LNG portfolio anchored by our trading business. By securing midstream infrastructure, shipping capacity and relationships with leading suppliers, we are strengthening every link of our value chain. It gives Gulf Group the flexibility and scale to meet growing energy demand while supporting the region's energy transition,” added Sarath Ratanavadi, Gulf Development CEO.