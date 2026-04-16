ABL Group, PetroSafe Partner Up for Offshore Energy Services in Egypt

ABL Group, via its Egypt-based units, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PetroSafe to collaborate on onshore and offshore technical services for energy assets in Egypt.

The agreement covers offshore and onshore facilities and includes cooperation on services aimed at supporting safety and performance across the lifecycle of energy infrastructure, including subsea assets.

Under the MoU, ABL and its design and engineering unit Longitude will support PetroSafe with training, marine assurance and consultancy services, including vessel inspections, audits, dynamic positioning trials and critical systems consultancy.

Longitude will also provide training to industry stakeholders, while both companies will support PetroSafe in consultancy for ports and harbours, including decarbonisation.

“The Egyptian offshore energy landscape is both busy and rapidly expanding. Ensuring cost optimisation and long-term, sustainable asset performance from the outset is critical. Not only to maintain competitiveness, but also to support wider energy security.

“Embedding process safety management fundamentals early, through professional training and an integrated asset integrity approach, is key to achieving safe, reliable and resilient energy assets,” said Stewart Brown, head of process engineering at Longitude.

ABL Group said the agreement extends an earlier collaboration with PetroSafe focused on asset and data management.