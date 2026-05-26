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Eni, Partners Take FID on Baleine’s Next Phase off Côte d’Ivoire

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(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

Eni and its partners Petroci and Vitol have approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Baleine Phase 3 project offshore Côte d’Ivoire, advancing development of what the company described as the country’s largest hydrocarbon discovery.

The approval was announced during a ceremony in Abidjan attended by Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly.

The full-field Phase 3 development is expected to increase oil production from 60,000 barrels per day to 150,000 barrels per day and gas production from 80 million cubic feet per day to 200 million cubic feet per day.

The project includes the development of a new floating production, storage and offloading vessel designed to support operational efficiency, safety and lower environmental impact.

Eni said the development builds on the phased and fast-track model used for Baleine’s earlier phases, allowing early production while leveraging existing infrastructure.

All gas produced from the project will be supplied to the domestic market to support electricity generation and industrial development in Côte d’Ivoire.

“Baleine is a testament to Eni’s exploration and production model, built on excellence in exploration activities, the ability to develop projects through a fast-track and phased approach, and a consistent commitment to sustainability, in continuous dialogue with the host country. This project reflects our commitment to strengthening energy security, supporting local economic development and advancing a lower-carbon energy future," said Claudio Descalzi, Eni's Chief Executive Officer.

Eni operates Baleine with a 37.25% stake, with partners Vitol with 30%, Petroci with 22.75% and Azerbaijan’s state-owned company Socar with 10%.

Eni entered Côte d’Ivoire in 2015 and subsequently made the Baleine and Calao discoveries offshore the country.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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