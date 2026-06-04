OEG Expands Wind Services with Hybrid Acquisition

OEG has acquired Hybrid Resource Management, an onshore and offshore wind workforce solutions provider, in a move to strengthen its technical services capability and expand its presence in the operations and maintenance (O&M) wind market across the UK and Europe.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Newquay, Cornwall, Hybrid provides personnel support for the wind sector, including preventative maintenance and major corrective repairs. The company works directly with original equipment manufacturers and delivers onshore and offshore support services.

The acquisition adds more than 80 technicians and specialist personnel to OEG, increasing its technical capability and capacity to support customers in the wind energy sector.

Hybrid will continue to operate under its existing brand in the near term, with integration into OEG planned for the first quarter of 2027. Directors Stephen Potter and Morwenna Richards will remain in place to lead the business and oversee day-to-day operations.

The deal marks OEG’s fifteenth wind-related acquisition since it began expanding its renewables business in 2021.

OEG said the acquisition strengthens its position in the O&M and major component markets while increasing the pool of specialist personnel available to support customer demand.