Oman’s Block 50 Offshore Drilling Ops Face Further Delays

Masirah Oil has announced that the start date for a planned three-well development drilling program at the offshore Yumna field in Oman's Block 50 will be updated at a later date.

The company did not provide a revised timeline for the campaign, which is aimed at drilling three development wells in the field.

Masirah Oil, which operates Block 50 and holds a 100% interest in the license, had previously indicated that drilling could begin in the first quarter of 2026 before later revising the expected start date to May 2026.

The drilling program is intended to increase oil flow rates and extend the productive life of the Yumna field. The scope of the campaign remains unchanged, with three development wells planned.

Earlier this year, Masirah Oil's parent company, Rex Oman, signed a contract with offshore drilling contractor Northern Offshore for the use of the Energy Emerger jack-up rig to carry out the drilling campaign.

The Energy Emerger, which was also used during the field's 2024 drilling program, had been expected to drill the three development wells under a multi-well program.

Masirah Oil said further information on the timing of the drilling campaign would be provided in due course.