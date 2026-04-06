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Oman’s Block 50 Offshore Drilling Ops Pushed to May

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(Credit: Masirah Oil)
(Credit: Masirah Oil)

Rex International Holding, via its subsidiary Masirah Oil Limited, has announced that the drilling of three development wells at the Yumna field offshore Oman is now expected to begin in May 2026, later than previously planned.

Masirah Oil, which operates Block 50 with a 100% interest, had earlier indicated that drilling could start in the first quarter of 2026, following a $25 million bond raise completed in December 2025 to fund the campaign and support operations at the Yumna field.

The financing, raised via Rex International’s unit Jasmine Energy, was intended to support drilling of three producer wells aimed at increasing oil flow rates and extending the life of the mature offshore field.

The updated timeline shifts the start of the program to May, while the scope remains unchanged, with three development wells planned.

Masirah Oil is seeking to boost production and reserves from Yumna, one of Oman’s smaller offshore producing assets.

The company has previously said the new wells are expected to strengthen output and support longer-term value creation from the field.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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