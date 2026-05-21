Wood Secures Subsea Design Scope on QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine Redevelopment

Wood has secured a contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) to deliver detailed design work for QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine EPIC2 offshore oil and gas redevelopment project in Qatar.

The scope includes the design of 25 subsea pipelines, alongside crossing analysis for 15 umbilicals and two power cables, as QatarEnergy seeks to increase production capacity and extend the life of the ageing offshore oilfield.

Wood said it would draw on its subsea engineering and flow assurance expertise to help design an optimized pipeline network for the project, including managing thermal expansion and ensuring safe interaction where new pipelines cross existing infrastructure.

To remind, COOEC won two bids from QatarEnergy, worth approximately $4 billion, back in September 2025 for work on Bul Hanine offshore redevelopment.

“Wood has a strong track record in delivering offshore detailed design and in optimising installation solutions for complex subsea systems. By working collaboratively with COOEC, we are bringing together complementary strengths that will help accelerate QatarEnergy’s ambition to extend the field’s life, increase capacity and boost production from these critical, ageing assets,” said Gerry Traynor, Regional President – Middle East, Africa & Caspian, at Wood.

“COOEC is glad to be QatarEnergy's trusted partner for the Bul Hanine EPIC2 Project. This is an important milestone which will build on our continual strong track record in the industry, strengthens our presence and commitment to support the energy landscape in the Middle East, and a testament of COOEC's capability in delivering a trusted EPIC solution for mega offshore projects,” added Wu Zhixing, Deputy Director of COOEC.

The award builds on Wood’s previous work on the Bul Hanine redevelopment, where it completed pre-FEED and FEED studies directly for QatarEnergy.

QatarEnergy is redeveloping the Bul Hanine offshore oilfield, located around 120 km east of the Qatari coastline, as part of efforts to counter production decline and double current oil output from the asset.