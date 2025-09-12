Chinese Contractor Secures Offshore Oil and Gas ‘Mega Deal’ from QatarEnergy

China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has won two bids from QatarEnergy, worth approximately $4 billion, for work at Bul Hanine offshore oil and gas redevelopment project.

Located in the Qatari waters of the Persian Gulf, the project comprises four packages covering new build (greenfield), subsea, WHJ modifications, and decommissioning.

The project primarily involves the construction of multiple structures, the laying of several submarine cables, and the renovation of some existing facilities.

COOEC successfully secured two of these packages as part of a contract which set the new contract value record for Chinese firms operating in the Gulf region.

“As a strategic global energy hub, the Middle East has always been a key market for COOEC. Leveraging its strong EPCI (Electronic Project Construction) contracting capabilities and comprehensive service offerings, COOEC has consistently secured orders in the region.

“Winning this project will further enhance the company's involvement in global oil and gas cooperation. Going forward, the company will continue to consolidate and expand its presence in the Middle East, providing solid support for the new development landscape of a dual domestic and international cycle,” COOEC said.