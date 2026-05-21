Weatherford Wins Deepwater Completions Contract off Nigeria

Energy services company Weatherford has been awarded a deepwater integrated completions contract by Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria (EEPNL), an ExxonMobil affiliate, offshore Nigeria.

The contract falls within Weatherford’s Well Construction and Completions portfolio.

Weatherford will provide integrated upper and lower completions solutions for deepwater wells, with a scope focused on supporting safety, reliability, well integrity, and operational efficiency over the lifecycle of the well.

The integrated completions equipment will be configured and prepared through Weatherford’s global supply chain and supported locally in Nigeria, in line with contract terms, to enable in-country execution and service delivery.

“This contract reflects our ability to deliver integrated completions solutions for deepwater operations. We will provide technologies designed to support well integrity, reliability, and efficient execution in complex offshore environments,” said Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer.