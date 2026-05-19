Eni Assessing Third FLNG Platform for Mozambique

Italian energy group Eni is considering deploying a third Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) platform offshore Mozambique, a company spokesperson said.

Eni took a final investment decision on its second platform, Coral North, in October last year. That facility will double Mozambique's LNG output to over 7 million metric tons per annum once operational in 2028.

The Eni spokesperson told Reuters the Rovuma Basin holds significant gas reserves that created opportunities for new developments.

"In this context, Eni is currently assessing the possibility of advancing with a third project based on the FLNG technology," the spokesperson said, confirming a report by Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The coastal Rovuma Basin near the border of Tanzania and Mozambique holds between 160 trillion and 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making it one of the largest reserves globally that is only just starting to be tapped.

Mozambique's vast gas reserves have also attracted oil majors TotalEnergiesTTEF.PA and Exxon Mobil XOM.N, which are developing separate on-land LNG projects that will draw their gas from fields in the Rovuma Basin.





(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf.Additional reporting by Manuel Mucari. Writing by Sfundo Parakozov. Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)