Sercel Nodal Technology Chosen by OGDC for Wireless Seismic Acquisition Project

Sercel announced the sale and delivery of 12,000 nodes of its WiNG wireless nodal system to OGDC, Pakistan's largest national oil & gas company. This new contract to equip a 3D seismic survey in the south of Pakistan marks OGDC’s first adoption of land nodal seismic acquisition technology.

The WiNG system delivers signal quality with its ultra-sensitive broadband QuietSeis MEMS sensor technology. This advanced configuration enables the acquisition of high-fidelity seismic data, meeting the requirements of modern seismic exploration surveys.

The announced contract also includes the provision of 2,600 additional WiNG AFU analog nodes, further strengthening OGDC’s nodal capability and enabling the company to deploy nodes on buoys in hard to-access areas such as marshes and lakes. As a result, the WiNG solution can be used across all types of environments, ensuring continuous, uninterrupted data acquisition across the entire survey area.