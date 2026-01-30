Northern Offshore’s Energy Emerger Rig Up for Drilling Job off Oman

Offshore drilling contractor Northern Offshore has secured a contract for its Energy Emerger jack-up rig for a drilling operation at Yumna field, offshore Oman.

Rex International’s indirect subsidiary Masirah Oil announced that its parent company, Rex Oman, has signed a contract for the Energy Emerger jack-up drilling rig, to perform drilling of three development wells in the offshore Yumna field in Oman’s Block 50.

The Energy Emerger, which was also used in Masirah Oil’s 2024 drilling campaign, will perform a multi-well program, expected to start in March 2026.

To remind, the previous multi-well drilling program at the field was completed by Masirah Oil in June 2024. The Yumna-5 well, which was spudded on March 28, 2024 at the crest of the structure to drain attic oil left un-swept by the current producers, started production on one month later, on April 26, 2024.

Energy Emerger, a drilling rig developed by Shandong Marine Group (SDMG), is of CJ46 jack-up design.

The rig is 65 meters long and 62 meters wide, with three 153-meter-long pile legs. It can hold 120 workers with 114 meters of the maximum operating water depth and 9,120 meters of the maximum drilling depth.

“With funding and the rig now in place, we are focused on executing this drilling program seamlessly to drill new producer wells to increase oil flow rates and extend the lifespan of the Yumna Field in Block 50 Oman,” said Mike Hopkinson, General Manager of Masirah Oil.

Masirah Oil is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50 Oman.