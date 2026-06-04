ASRY Marks 200th Offshore Rig Milestone with Valaris Project

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) has completed its 200th offshore rig project following the delivery of the VALARIS 250 (Bob Palmer) offshore rig project.

The milestone was marked during a ceremony attended by executives and officials from ASRY and representatives from Valaris.

ASRY said the VALARIS 250 belongs to the Gorilla Class category of offshore rigs, which it described as among the largest offshore rig designs currently operating worldwide.

The project recorded more than 700,000 lost time injury-free manhours, according to the company.

According to ASRY, the project involved repair and maintenance work on the offshore rig and required coordination between the company, Valaris and other stakeholders.

“Reaching the milestone of 200 projects within ASRY Offshore marks an important chapter in ASRY’s journey and reflects the expertise and trust the company has built over years of delivering complex offshore projects. The VALARIS 250 (Bob Palmer) project is a strong example of our technical and operational capabilities and our ability to successfully execute major projects in accordance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency,” said Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY.

“The VALARIS 250 (Bob Palmer) project is one of the most significant offshore rig repair and maintenance projects undertaken by ASRY in recent years, given the size of the rig and the complexity of the scope of work. The project required careful planning and close coordination between ASRY, Valaris, and all stakeholders to ensure its successful completion to the highest standards of quality and safety,” added Taner Demirel, Director of Offshore Rig Repair at ASRY.