Equinor Taps DeepOcean for Norwegian Continental Shelf Subsea Work

DeepOcean has been awarded a subsea contract package by Equinor covering multiple fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including projects in the North Sea and Barents Sea, with offshore work planned across the 2027-28 seasons.

The contract package includes work at the Visund field and Snorre A field in the North Sea, as well as the Johan Castberg area in the Barents Sea.

At the Visund field, DeepOcean was awarded a SIMOPRO (simultaneous marine operation and production) installation contract covering replacement of gas and oil export risers while the offshore facility remains in production.

The scope includes project management, engineering, fabrication, procurement and offshore installation activities, along with survey, dredging, tie-ins and pre-commissioning operations, the company said.

“Assignments of this complexity require strong coordination and robust safety planning across both the operator and our subcontractor network to secure seamless execution. Our proven track record on comparable projects for Equinor makes us proud to be selected again,” said Olaf A. Hansen, Executive Vice President for DeepOcean’s Northern Europe region.

DeepOcean was also awarded work linked to the Isflak oil discovery, located about 8.5 km from the Johan Castberg FPSO, which is being developed as the first satellite tie-back to the facility.

The company said it will install a four-slot template, a manifold module, flowlines and a static umbilical, alongside associated survey, tie-ins and pre-commissioning work.

“As subsea tie-back and life extension projects increasingly target marginal fields, smart, cost-efficient solutions and close collaboration are critical to unlocking value and ensuring these developments remain viable. We look forward to working with Equinor on this journey,“ Hansen said.

The contract package also includes an option covering recovery of eight existing risers and umbilicals connected to the Snorre A production facilities.

DeepOcean said it plans to deploy construction vessels from its chartered subsea fleet for the offshore campaigns.