Aker BP Cleared to Drill Wildcat Well in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 15/6-17 in production license 979.

The license is operated by Aker BP with 60% working interest, while Equinor holds the remaining 40%.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

Scarabeo 8 is a sixth‑generation drilling rig designed to operate in demanding offshore environments. It is equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP) and an advanced mooring system, fully compliant with the strictest regulatory standards.

The unit has a proven track record in projects with major oil companies, operating across the Norwegian Continental Shelf including the Barents Sea.