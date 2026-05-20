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Aker BP Cleared to Drill Wildcat Well in North Sea

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Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)
Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 15/6-17 in production license 979.

The license is operated by Aker BP with 60% working interest, while Equinor holds the remaining 40%.

The drilling operation will be conducted using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

Scarabeo 8 is a sixth‑generation drilling rig designed to operate in demanding offshore environments. It is equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP) and an advanced mooring system, fully compliant with the strictest regulatory standards.

The unit has a proven track record in projects with major oil companies, operating across the Norwegian Continental Shelf including the Barents Sea.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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