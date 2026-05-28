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SeaTwirl, Mooreast Team Up on Southeast Asia Floating Wind Push

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Illustration (Credit: SeaTwirl)
Illustration (Credit: SeaTwirl)

SeaTwirl has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Mooreast Asia to jointly pursue floating offshore wind opportunities across Southeast Asia.

The collaboration combines SeaTwirl’s floating wind technology and engineering capabilities with Mooreast’s offshore mooring expertise, regional manufacturing capabilities and industrial presence in the ASEAN region.

Mooreast has more than 30 years of offshore mooring experience and is one of the world’s largest drag anchor manufacturers, according to the companies.

Under the agreement, the companies aim to offer integrated regional solutions covering concept development, engineering, local fabrication, supply chain development, installation support and long-term operational capabilities.

The collaboration is intended to support SeaTwirl’s efforts to establish a scalable and cost-efficient industrial footprint across ASEAN markets, which the companies said are expected to play a growing role in offshore renewable energy development.

The agreement includes exclusivity undertakings within the ASEAN region subject to business development and performance conditions, but does not include binding commercial commitments or revenue guarantees, the companies said.

“Mooreast brings significant regional experience and industrial capabilities that complement SeaTwirl's technology platform. Together, we believe we can establish a strong foundation for future floating offshore wind projects in Southeast Asia,” said Johan Sandberg, CEO of SeaTwirl.

“The ASEAN region is expected to become an increasingly important market for offshore renewable energy. Through this collaboration, we can combine our respective strengths to support the development of competitive floating wind solutions adapted for regional conditions,” added Eirik Ellingsen, CEO of Mooreast.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Floating Wind

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