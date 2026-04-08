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France Leads 15-Country Effort to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock
© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

French President Emmanuel Macron said about 15 countries were planning to facilitate the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil supply usually flows, after a ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced.

"About 15 countries are currently mobilised and are participating in the planning, under France's leadership, to enable the implementation of this strictly defensive mission in coordination with Iran to facilitate the resumption of traffic," Macron said on Wednesday, speaking at the start of his meeting on defence with advisers and members of his cabinet.

Macron said he welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, but added the situation in Lebanon remained critical and called for Lebanon to be included in the deal. France maintains close ties with Lebanon, a former protectorate.

"Our wish in this context is to be assured that the ceasefire fully includes Lebanon," Macron said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Offshore Vessels Middle East Industry News Activity Shipping Europe Asia North America Oil and Gas Strait of Hormuz

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