IKM Aconan to Deliver Drilling, Well Services for Vår Energi

IKM Acona has been awarded a framework agreement with Vår Energi for the delivery of drilling and wells services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The agreement has a duration of four years, with options for an additional 2 + 2 years.

The agreement covers support and advisory services within drilling and wells, including engineering studies, procedures, reporting, and project support.

The scope of work includes activities within subsurface, rig intake, drilling, completion, well testing, intervention, well integrity, and plugging.

The framework agreement facilitates ongoing support for Vår Energi’s drilling and well activities through flexible access to specialized expertise.

The services will primarily be delivered as integrated project and engineering support from onshore, with a focus on safe, cost-efficient, and robust execution of operations.