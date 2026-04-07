Decom Engineering Secures US Patent for Subsea Cutting Tech

Aberdeen-based subsea technology specialist Decom Engineering has secured a United States patent covering key elements of its Chopsaw cutting technology, strengthening its position in the subsea and onshore cutting market.

The patent protects a combination of mechanical and operational features, including a linear drive cutting system, modular drive arrangement and adaptable clamping methodology, the company said.

Decom Engineering said its system differs from traditional cutting tools by using a controlled linear motion to guide the blade through materials, improving precision, control and consistency across applications.

The technology is designed to cut a range of materials, including carbon steel, duplex and coated structures, with the company’s C1 Chopsaw capable of handling diameters of up to 46 inches.

The patent also covers a modular drive system that allows components such as motors and blades to be replaced on site, as well as adaptable clamping configurations enabling use across different structures, from umbilicals to mooring chains.

“Our aim has always been to develop cutting technology that is robust, adaptable and capable of performing in the most challenging environments. The patent is important for safeguarding our leading position in the cutting market, and reinforces our ability to protect our engineering advantage.

“The United States is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and competitive patent jurisdictions, and approval provides strong validation of the uniqueness and robustness of Decom’s technology. It also ensures the company can protect its intellectual property in a market where we are successfully expanding our operational footprint and securing wider client recognition,” said Nick McNally, Managing Director of Decom Engineering.

Decom Engineering added that further patent applications covering the technology are progressing in multiple international jurisdictions.