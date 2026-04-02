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OMV Petrom’s Black Sea Well Fails to Find Significant Gas Volumes

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Globetrotter I drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Globetrotter I drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OMV Petrom and its partners have completed drilling of the Krum-1 exploration well in the Han Asparuh Block offshore Bulgaria, but did not encounter significant gas volumes.

The well, drilled to a depth of around 3,500 meters in the Black Sea, is the second exploration well completed in the block following the Vinekh well.

Drilling operations began in February and were carried out using Noble Corporation’s Globetrotter I ultra-deepwater drillship.

OMV Petrom said data collected from the two wells drilled since December 2025 will support further geological understanding of the basin, as exploration in the deep Black Sea remains at an early stage.

“We remain committed to our exploration strategy and continue to pursue opportunities in the Bulgarian offshore, recognising the significant potential of the Black Sea basin. We recently signed a farm-in agreement for the exploration of the Han Tervel block together with Shell and TPAO, and we look forward to a successful collaboration,” said Cristian Hubati, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Exploration and Production.

Under the license, NewMed Energy and OMV Petrom’s OMV Offshore Bulgaria each hold 45% working interests, while Bulgarian Energy Holding holds the remaining 10%.

The company said the results will inform future exploration efforts in the region.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Black Sea Oil and Gas

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