Fugro’s CFO Steps Down

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Barbara Geelen will step down from the position.

Geelen will step down from the Board of Management of Fugro per the close of the upcoming AGM, to be held on 23 April 2026.

She will continue to contribute to Fugro in an advisory role until 1 August 2026, ensuring a smooth transition. Geelen has held the position of CFOand Board of Management member since 2021.

The Supervisory Board will now launch the search for a successor.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to recognise and thank Barbara for her significant contributions to Fugro over the past years. On top of that, Barbara played a key role in navigating Fugro through the challenging and dynamic market conditions Fugro faced in 2025,” said Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chair of the Supervisory Board:

“It has been a privilege to serve as CFO and member of the Board of Management of Fugro. I have greatly valued working with so many colleagues from across the organization, and I am proud of the strength and resilience of the company. This is a natural moment for me to hand over, and I will fully support an orderly transition,” added Barbara Geelen, outgoing CFO of Fugro.

The move follows financial report of annual loss of $25 million, which was attributed to challenges in the offshore wind industry.