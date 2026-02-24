Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eni’s Coral North FLNG Progresses as Technip Energies Lands Key Contract

Published

Coral South FLNG Unit (Credit: Technip Energies)
Coral South FLNG Unit (Credit: Technip Energies)

Technip Energies, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has secured a significant contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), an Eni-participated joint venture, to advance work on the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Mozambique.

The contract marks the deployment of Mozambique’s second floating LNG facility and builds on early works previously announced for the project.

Technip Energies said the award confirms continued progress on its scope of work for Coral North, which is designed as an enhanced replica of the Coral South FLNG project.

The replica concept draws on the same feed gas composition and field location as Coral South, incorporating lessons learned to support de-risked execution, increased efficiency and expanded LNG capacity.

The project has progressed through early works, and the hull was launched on January 16, 2026, in Geoje, South Korea.

“Coral North is a clear recognition of Technip Energies’ engineering and project delivery expertise and our ability to replicate proven solutions with discipline and certainty. Building on the success of Coral South, and together with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, this award further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Eni and their Area 4 partners.

“It also underscores our leadership in delivering innovative and complex LNG solutions to support long-term energy supply and security in Mozambique and globally,” added Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery & Services of Technip Energies.

Coral North is Eni’s second development in Mozambique and the second large-scale FLNG delivered in ultra-deep waters worldwide, with Coral South being the first.

LNG Industry News Activity Africa FLNG Oil and Gas

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Aker Wayfarer (Credit: AKOFS Offshore)

(Credit: Harbour Energy)

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

