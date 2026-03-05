Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Published

© snapin / Adobe Stock
© snapin / Adobe Stock

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX covering multiple offshore fields in India.

The contract includes the replacement and installation of about 285 km of subsea pipelines of various sizes across ONGC’s western offshore fields, including Mumbai High, Neelam and Heera, and Bassein and Satellite fields.

The scope also includes associated topside modification works across several offshore platforms.

Lamprell said the project will involve integrated engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation services as part of ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme.

“We are honoured by the trust ONGC has placed in Lamprell through this award. PRP-IX is a technically demanding project that builds on our in-house engineering, project management and marine capabilities. We are well-positioned to deliver a high-quality project that supports ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme and India’s broader energy objectives,” said Ian Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell.

Offshore Energy Pipelines Industry News Activity Asia Subsea Pipelines Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

China’s Five-Year Plan Focuses on Oil Stability, Gas and...
© chitsanupong / Adobe Stock

Asia’s Oil Reliance on Middle East Explained
(Credit: Velesto)

Velesto Lands Jack-Up Drilling Deal with Jadestone off...
Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: Inpex)

Inpex Eyes Mid-Year Bids for $21B Indonesia LNG Project

Sponsored

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Engineering for Extremes: Tronics’ Next-Gen MEMS Sensors

Engineering for Extremes: Tron

Current News

IPAA Responds to Interior's Rollback of Offshore Financial Assurance Rule

IPAA Responds to Interior's Ro

Remazel Expands Offshore Services Footprint in Brazil with H Tech Acquisition

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore Cranes for Formosa 4 Wind Farm

PALFINGER to Deliver Offshore

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine