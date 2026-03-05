Lamprell Secures ONGC Deal for Subsea Pipeline Replacement Project

Lamprell has secured a contract by Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to deliver the Pipeline Replacement Project PRP-IX covering multiple offshore fields in India.

The contract includes the replacement and installation of about 285 km of subsea pipelines of various sizes across ONGC’s western offshore fields, including Mumbai High, Neelam and Heera, and Bassein and Satellite fields.

The scope also includes associated topside modification works across several offshore platforms.

Lamprell said the project will involve integrated engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation services as part of ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme.

“We are honoured by the trust ONGC has placed in Lamprell through this award. PRP-IX is a technically demanding project that builds on our in-house engineering, project management and marine capabilities. We are well-positioned to deliver a high-quality project that supports ONGC’s offshore infrastructure programme and India’s broader energy objectives,” said Ian Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell.