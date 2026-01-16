Eni Launches Hull for Coral North FLNG Offshore Mozambique

Eni and its partners have launched the hull of the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel, marking a key milestone in the development of Mozambique’s offshore gas resources.

Coral North will be the second floating LNG facility deployed in the Rovuma Basin offshore Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique and will produce gas from the northern part of the Coral reservoir.

The project builds on experience gained from Coral South, which began production in 2022.

Designed to improve efficiency and optimize performance, Coral North aims to reduce costs and execution risks, with completion targeted for 2028. The facility will have a liquefaction capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per year, doubling Mozambique’s total LNG output to 7 million tonnes per year.

The hull launch took place in Geoje in South Korea, and according to Eni, the project is proceeding in line with its planned schedule, Eni said.

The project will be implemented by the joint venture formed by Eni (50%), CNPC (20%), Kogas (10%), ENH (10%) and ADNOC’s subsidiary XRG (10%).

Once operational, the project is expected to position Mozambique as Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter and to strengthen its role in global gas markets. Eni said Coral North would also increase economic benefits for the country, including LNG revenues, support for local industry and job creation, alongside expanded investment in local development initiatives.

Eni has operated in Mozambique since 2006 and between 2011 and 2014 discovered large natural gas resources in the Rovuma Basin, including the Coral, Mamba Complex and Agulha reservoirs, with around 2,400 billion cubic metres of gas in place.

Coral South, the first project to bring Rovuma Basin gas to market, has delivered more than 135 LNG cargoes to date.