Seaway7 Secures Offshore Wind Work in Germany

Seaway7, part of Subsea7, has secured a substantial contract by OWP Gennaker, part of Skyborn Renewables, for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Seaway7's scope of work includes the transportation and installation of the 63 monopiles and transition pieces.

Offshore activities are expected to begin in 2027.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 deemed it substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million

The 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea is set for completion in 2028, with the installation of the wind turbines scheduled to begin in late summer 2027.

"Seaway7 has a strong track record in Germany, having supported over 20 projects and enabled almost 3,500 MW of clean energy for the country. We are delighted to bring this experience to the project and continue our collaboration with Skyborn Renewables, this time on the Gennaker offshore wind farm,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7's CEO.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coastal sea.