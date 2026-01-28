50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter Platforms

German transmission system operator 50Hertz and offshore wind developer Skyborn Renewables have signed a platform cooperation agreement that clears the way for the commissioning of the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The agreement establishes the legal and regulatory framework for OSS Zingst and OSS Darß, two offshore platforms that will jointly serve as part of both the wind farm and the grid connection system. The deal resolves uncertainties linked to connecting offshore wind farms located in German territorial waters and paves the way for full commissioning by mid-2028.

The two platforms will have a combined grid connection capacity of up to 927 MW and will collect electricity generated by Gennaker’s 63 turbines before transforming it to 220-kilovolt high voltage.

Power will then be transmitted via three subsea and onshore cable systems forming the OST-6-1 grid connection to the Gnewitz substation, located around 70 to 90 kilometers away.

The platforms are currently under construction at shipyards in the Netherlands. Shared platform use, already proven in the Baltic Sea, is intended to reduce costs, minimize the footprint within the wind farm and lower environmental impact, the companies said.

The 976.5 MW Gennaker project is the first offshore wind farm to be connected under Germany’s territorial waters regulation, requiring solutions to complex legal and regulatory issues. Since 2022, offshore wind planning in territorial waters has been integrated into the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency’s offshore wind framework, entitling approved projects to a grid connection.

“By the end of this decade, more than 3 GW of offshore capacity will be connected to the transmission grid in the German Baltic Sea. The Gennaker wind farm will make a significant contribution to this. Today's contract signing demonstrates that the expansion of offshore wind energy continues even under difficult economic conditions. What matters is the shared willingness to find solutions to complex challenges in the best interest of both parties,” said Stefan Kapferer, CEO of 50Hertz.

“This agreement is a decisive step towards delivering Gennaker. Together with 50Hertz, we have established a robust and forward-looking framework for connecting offshore wind projects located in territorial waters. Gennaker demonstrates how strong partnerships and pragmatic solutions can turn complex regulatory settings into tangible progress for Germany’s energy transition and long-term energy security,” added Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn.

Installation of the wind turbines is scheduled to begin in late summer 2027, while commissioning of the platform-based grid connection system is planned for July 2028. Construction of the Gnewitz substation is already well advanced, and approval procedures for the offshore platforms and cable routes are ongoing, with all required documents submitted.