Skyborn Hires Contractors for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Renewables has secured contractors for all major packages of the 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, set for completion in 2028.

The preferred supply agreements (PSAs), completed over the summer of 2025, include monopile foundations from EEW Special Pipe Construction (EEW SPC), transition pieces from China’s Dajin Heavy Industry, transportation and installation services from Seaway7, and inter-array cable supply and installation from a Boskalis–TKF consortium.

Monopiles will be manufactured in Rostock, northeast Germany, providing a boost to local employment. Each foundation will weigh up to 877 tonnes, with a top diameter of 7.5 metres. EEW SPC, which employs around 1,000 staff, will produce 63 units just 40 km from the Gennaker site.

The transition pieces, weighing about 400 tonnes each, will be fabricated in Penglai, China and finalized in Odense, Denmark. Seaway7 will handle offshore transport and installation of the foundations and transition pieces, while Boskalis and TKF will deliver and install around 140 km of inter-array cables from Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

These agreements follow prior announcements of Gennaker for turbine supply and long-term service with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and wind turbine transport and installation with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

With a capacity up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern coastal sea.

Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

“We are extremely proud of the agreements we have signed with each of Gennaker’s suppliers. We, and the project, can now rely on a pool of highly experienced contractors to deliver Gennaker on budget and on schedule.

“The signed preferred supplier agreements also demonstrate our commitment to Gennaker being rooted in the local community, delivering long-lasting value and benefits for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Offshore wind delivers positive impact on the ground, be that via investments, jobs or decarbonization,” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn Renewables’ CEO.