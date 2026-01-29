Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Substation Enters Fabrication Phase

The consortium of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction has started fabrication work on the Formosa 4 offshore substation, marking a key construction milestone for the 495 MW offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan.

The partners held a first-cut ceremony at PTSC Mechanical & Construction’s fabrication yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, formally launching the construction phase of the offshore substation after more than a year of engineering and preparation work.

Formosa 4 is being developed by Synera Renewable Energy and represents its third offshore wind project in Taiwan. The project is intended to support Taiwan’s renewable energy targets and localization policy.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract awarded in late August 2025, the Semco Maritime - PTSC M&C consortium is responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the offshore substation jacket and topside, with delivery scheduled by the end of 2027.

“Having progressed through more than a year of engineering and preparation, today’s first steel cutting marks the formal transition of the Formosa 4 project into the construction phase. From this point forward, our consortium is fully focused on delivering the project in line with the key milestones ahead,” said Frank Holm, Senior Vice President and COO Renewables at Semco Maritime.

Semco Maritime is leading the engineering, procurement and commissioning of the main medium- and high-voltage electrical systems and auxiliary platform systems, supported by ISC Consulting Engineers. PTSC M&C is responsible for the jacket EPC scope, procurement of remaining topside equipment and materials, and fabrication of the topside at its Ho Chi Minh yard.

“Commencing fabrication for the Formosa 4 Offshore Substation is a significant milestone for PTSC M&C. This project builds upon our established track record in Taiwan and our close cooperation with Semco Maritime. With the experience gained from previous offshore substation projects, our teams are fully prepared to execute this scope efficiently and responsibly, contributing to the long-term development of offshore wind in the region,” added To Ngoc Tu, Managing Director of PTSC M&C.

Following the delivery of the Hai Long offshore substation and ongoing work on the Feng Miao offshore substation, Formosa 4 is the consortium’s third offshore substation project in Taiwan, further strengthening its position in the regional offshore wind supply chain.