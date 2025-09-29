Semco Maritime, PTSC M&C Sign Substation Deal for Taiwan’s OW Farm

The consortium between Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) to deliver the offshore substation for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Following extensive negotiation rounds, the Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C consortium was awarded the EPC contract in late August 2025 with scheduled delivery end of 2027.

The consortium’s scope includes design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the offshore substation’s jacket and topside.

Semco Maritime will lead the engineering, procurement, and commissioning of the main MV/HV electrical systems and auxiliary platform systems, supported by its long-term partner ISC Consulting Engineers.

PTSC M&C will oversee the jacket EPC scope, procurement of remaining topside equipment and materials, and fabrication of the topside, all at its yard in Vung Tau in Vietnam.

The Formosa 4 offshore wind farm, developed by SRE, is a 495 MW project and represents SRE’s third offshore wind initiative in Taiwan.

“Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C are excited to be awarded the Formosa 4 substation. We are proud that SRE has entrusted our consortium with this project, and we will draw on our joint experience in Taiwan to deliver a stellar result and contribute to the continued development of the Taiwanese offshore wind industry,” said Thomas Thomsen - Senior Vice President Renewables of Semco Maritime.

“This project marks another successful milestone for PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime. It is our honor to be trusted by SRE to contribute to such an important project in Taiwanese offshore wind industry. Our strong partnership and collaborative spirit will remain as the key to ensuring the project’s success,” added To Ngoc Tu, PTSC M&C’s Managing Director.

Alongside the previously won projects, Formosa 4 marks the consortium’s third offshore substation (OSS) project contracted in Taiwan following the successful delivery of Hai Long OSS project and the on-going Feng Miao OSS project.