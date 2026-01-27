ExxonMobil Picks Sentinel Proactive System to Guard Guyana’s Gas Pipeline

ExxonMobil Guyana has deployed Sentinel Proactive to enhance marine safety and environmental protection around its subsea pipeline, providing real-time visibility along the pipeline corridor, particularly in shallow coastal waters where anchoring risk is highest.

The pipeline connects ExxonMobil Guyana’s Liza development, the company’s first major offshore project in the Stabroek Block, to onshore facilities that will supply gas for domestic use, including a 300 MW combined-cycle power plant.

With vessel traffic increasing along Guyana’s coastline, maintaining a clear and verifiable safety perimeter around the pipeline has become critical to protecting offshore infrastructure, personnel and the marine environment.

To reduce anchoring hazards in near-shore areas, ExxonMobil Guyana has integrated Sentinel Proactive’s virtual aids to navigation, which display the precise pipeline location on vessel navigation systems. The virtual markers allow mariners to identify restricted areas earlier and adjust course before entering zones where anchoring or unexpected maneuvers could pose a risk to subsea assets.

Sentinel Proactive has also established layered protection zones along the pipeline corridor. As vessels approach these zones, the system automatically issues escalating safety messages via the Automatic Identification System, beginning with early caution alerts, followed by proximity warnings and close-proximity alerts instructing crews to avoid anchoring or take immediate corrective action.

The system is designed to reduce the likelihood of anchor strikes, which remain one of the most significant threats to subsea infrastructure worldwide, while improving situational awareness in a rapidly developing marine corridor.

Sentinel Proactive said the platform combines continuous monitoring, automated detection and direct-to-bridge alerting to prevent incidents before they occur, supporting operational assurance for critical pipeline segments and the protection of coastal ecosystems and communities.

“Safeguarding what matters most requires both vigilance and innovation. Our deployment in Guyana enables crews to recognize risk earlier, respond faster, and operate with greater confidence—helping protect vital offshore infrastructure and the environment,” said Duncan Richards, Director at Sentinel Proactive.