Lamprell Lands Four Offshore EPCI Contracts in Saudi Arabia

Offshore construction firm Lamprell has secured four engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts earlier in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Across the four projects, Lamprell’s combined scope includes the installation of new platforms, subsea structures, pipelines and cables, as well as platform and infrastructure upgrades, trenching and full hook-up and commissioning activities.

These awards represent a substantial addition to Lamprell’s regional workload, reinforcing its position as a provider of integrated EPCI solutions to the energy sector.

“These four new EPCI awards mark an important step in Lamprell’s growth journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They also reflect the progress we have made in expanding our in-house marine contracting capabilities, strengthening our regional footprint, and positioning Lamprell to deliver increasingly complex offshore scopes.

“With a backlog now exceeding $4 billion, Lamprell is operating at a scale that reflects the confidence our clients place in our teams and our ability to deliver large, integrated EPCI projects,” said Ian Prescott, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell.