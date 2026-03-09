EU Calls Oil, Gas Supply Meetings Amid Middle East Crisis

The European Union's oil and gas supply coordination groups will meet on Thursday, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday, after the Iran crisis sent oil prices surging to above $100 per barrel.

The groups will monitor the energy impact of the conflict in the Middle East, and EU countries' latest assessments of their oil supplies. EU countries are required to hold oil stocks covering 90 days' worth of consumption.

The groups include representatives from EU governments, monitor security of oil and gas supplies, and coordinate response measures during crises.





(Reuters - Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)