Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

EU Calls Oil, Gas Supply Meetings Amid Middle East Crisis

Published

© artjazz / Adobe Stock
© artjazz / Adobe Stock

The European Union's oil and gas supply coordination groups will meet on Thursday, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday, after the Iran crisis sent oil prices surging to above $100 per barrel.

The groups will monitor the energy impact of the conflict in the Middle East, and EU countries' latest assessments of their oil supplies. EU countries are required to hold oil stocks covering 90 days' worth of consumption.

The groups include representatives from EU governments, monitor security of oil and gas supplies, and coordinate response measures during crises.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Bart Meijer)

Middle East Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas War

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Bapco Energies)

Bahrain’s Bapco Declares Force Majeure After Refinery...

Aramco Launches Rare Oil Tenders as Iran War Disrupts...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Kuwait Declares Force Majeure, Cuts Oil Output Amid Gulf...
(Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC Adjusts Offshore Output Amid War and Shipping...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Inside Saipem’s New Drilling Training Centre

Next-Gen Rig Simulation: Insid

Current News

Bahrain’s Bapco Declares Force Majeure After Refinery Attack

Bahrain’s Bapco Declares Force

Shell Inks Oil and Gas Exploration Deals with Venezuela

Shell Inks Oil and Gas Explora

Governments Move to Shield Economies as Oil Jumps 25%

Governments Move to Shield Eco

Aramco Launches Rare Oil Tenders as Iran War Disrupts Exports

Aramco Launches Rare Oil Tende

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine