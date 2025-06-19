SBM Offshore Inks O&M Contract with TotalEnergies for GranMorgu FPSO

SBM Offshore has signed an operations and maintenance contract with TotalEnergies EP Suriname, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, for the GranMorgu floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, as part of the field development project located in Block 58 in Suriname.

The operations and maintenance contract covers the operation readiness phase before first oil as well as the operations and maintenance services for a minimal period of two years after first oil with extension options.

The contract reinforces SBM Offshore’s long-term strategic partnership with TotalEnergies and marks a significant milestone as SBM Offshore becomes the first FPSO operator in Suriname.

“It is a testimony to SBM Offshore’s focus on excellence throughout the entire project’s lifecycle, from the allocation of our eighth Fast4Ward®MPF hull to our extensive experience in asset management supporting TotalEnergies’ operations,” SBM Offshore said.

To remind, TotalEnergies awarded a contract to SBM Offshore and Technip Energies in November 2024, to build and install a GranMorgu FPSO off Suriname.

The FPSO will be the first large deepwater project development in Suriname with an expected production capacity of up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day and associated gas treatment capacity of up to 500 million cubic feet per day.

It will include an all-electric drive FPSO configuration, with zero routine flaring and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs.

TotalEnergies made the final investment decision for the GranMorgu development in October 2024.

The project will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu oil discoveries, on which a successful exploration and appraisal campaign was completed in 2023.

The fields are located 150 km off the coast of Suriname and hold recoverable reserves estimated at over 750 million barrels.

The GranMorgu project is the first development within Block 58, around 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies is the operator holding a 50% interest in Block 58, alongside APA Corporation.

Earlier in 2025, Staatsolie announced its intent to exercise its option to enter the development project with up to 20% interest.