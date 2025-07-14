Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Scana-Owned Firm Lands Contract for Offshore Project in US

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation has secured a contract for the design, manufacture, and assembly of six E-House modules for an offshore project in Gulf of America.

The E-House modules will be used on three separate offshore installations in the United States.

Delivery includes the design of a frequency converter system and a medium voltage distribution system, all preassembled in E-house modules suitable for hazardous areas offshore.

The company deemed the contract as sizeable, meaning its value is $2.4 million and $7.4 million.

With the latest contract, Scana’s order backlog stands at approximately at $122.5 million, the company said.

