SBM Offshore and Technip Energies to Build TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu FPSO

TotalEnergies has awarded a contract to SBM Offshore and Technip Energies to build and install a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for its GranMorgu field, offshore Suriname.

The contract award follows completion of front-end engineering and design studies, and the final investment decision on the project by the joint venture operated by TotalEnergies EP Suriname.

SBM Offshore is expected to operate the unit under an operations and maintenance agreement.

The FPSO will be the first large deepwater project development in Suriname with an expected production capacity of up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day and associated gas treatment capacity of up to 500 million cubic feet per day.

The unit will be spread moored in water depth of about 400 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. First oil is expected in 2028.

Also, it will include an all-electric drive FPSO configuration, with zero routine flaring and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs.

There will be an optimized power usage with Waste Heat Recovery Units and optimized water cooling for improved efficiency. A permanent methane detection and monitoring system will also be installed relying on a network of sensors.

The GranMorgu project is the first development within Block 58, around 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies is the operator holding a 50% interest in Block 58, alongside APA Corporation. Staatsolie has announced its intent to exercise its option to enter the development project with up to 20% interest.

“Extending our Fast4Ward value proposition to TotalEnergies supports our client’s fast-track development strategy for Block 58. This award demonstrates the strength of SBM’s cost-effective and low emission deepwater offering and calls on our proven track record in time-to-market.

“By entering Suriname, we are delivering on our strategy to advance our core and pioneer more. The award also highlights our partnerships capabilities,” said Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by TotalEnergies, together with our partner SBM Offshore, for the GranMorgu FPSO project in Suriname. By utilizing our modularization expertise, we will design the topsides of this all-electric drive FPSO and oversee the fabrication process in collaboration with our partner.

“This award highlights Technip Energies’ established capability to incorporate technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in any type of industrial installation,” added Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies.