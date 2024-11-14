Saipem Secures $1.9B Subsea Work at TotalEnergies’ Suriname Field

Saipem has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by TotalEnergies for the subsea development of the GranMorgu field, offshore Suriname.

Saipem’s scope of work under the contract worth $1.9 billion entails the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance for the commissioning and start-up of the subsea umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package.

This includes the EPCI of approximately 100 km of 10-inch to 12-inch subsea production flowlines, 90 km of 8-inch to 12-inch water and gas injection lines, and the T&I of flexible risers, umbilicals and associated structures, at water depths ranging from 100 to 1,100 meters.

For the offshore campaign, taking place in 2027 and 2028, Saipem will deploy a combination of S-Lay and J-Lay vessels, providing the optimal pipeline installation solution, the Italian company said.

The full project, expected to last 5 years with a first oil in 2028, represents the first major subsea development in Suriname, and it is aimed at expanding the production of the block central area through a system of subsea wells connected to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

The FPSO will be built by SBM Offshore and Technip Energies.

Moreover, Saipem will execute the project in cooperation with TechnipFMC, the company in charge of the subsea production system (SPS) and flexible risers and umbilical equipment packages, to optimize the integration between the mutual scopes of work.

The two companies created the commercial alliance in 2021 for the pursuit of subsea projects including integrated SURF-SPS developments.