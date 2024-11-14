TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Trees for Suriname’s First Oil and Gas Field

TechnipFMC has been secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by TotalEnergies for its GranMorgu project on Block 58, the first oil and gas development offshore Suriname.

The project will combine TechnipFMC’s subsea architecture with Saipem’s EPCI solutions and best-in-class pipelay capabilities - notably J-Lay, the optimal solution given the location offshore Suriname - to accelerate time to first oil and increase schedule certainty.

TechnipFMC’s contracted scope for the project includes Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, connectors, and topside control equipment.

The company will also supply umbilicals, flexible jumpers, and flexible risers.

The value of contracted scope for the company exceeds $1 billion.

“We are very pleased to receive this iEPCI award for the GranMorgu project. We are bringing our new frontier experience and differentiated technology - including Subsea 2.0 - while leveraging the complementary capabilities of our vessel ecosystem,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The GranMorgu project is the first development within Block 58, around 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies is the operator holding a 50% interest in Block 58, alongside APA Corporation. Staatsolie has announced its intent to exercise its option to enter the development project with up to 20% interest.