Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jadestone Energy Ups Montara Field Volume Expectations

Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy, an Asia-Pacific focused oil and gas company, has increased production rates expectations from the Montara field offshore Australia, as the drilling operation with Valaris’ Valaris 247 jack-up rig nears completion.

The Skua-11ST well at the Montara field has reached target depth, according to Jadestone, with analysis confirming the presence of over 900 meters of high-quality reservoir, which is more than double the reservoir section completed in any of the previous Skua wells. 

As a result, initial production rates are expected to exceed previously disclosed estimates of 3,500 bbls/d, the company said.

Well operations are nearing completion, and following demobilization of the drilling rig, the Skua-11ST well is expected to be brought onstream in early August 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Skua-11ST campaign has taken longer than originally planned.

The total capital cost of the Skua-11ST well is now estimated at approximately $96-100 million, compared to the $70 million expected cost disclosed in May 2025.

Jadestone said several factors outside its control resulted in the well cost increase, including significant weather events and changes to the demobilization plan which have added an estimated $13-14 million.

Additionally, operational factors during drilling required additional rig days and account for the remainder of the incurred incremental cost.

“The Skua-11ST drilling campaign is nearing its conclusion, and I want to recognize the safe and environmentally responsible way the program has been executed to date.  We look forward to Skua-11ST adding meaningful volumes to Group production once tied in, which will immediately reduce unit operating costs at Montara and extend field life by a year. This will add to our previously announced cost management initiatives that we intend to expand to other parts of the Group,” said T. Mitch Little, Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, commented:

Learnings from this drilling campaign will be integrated into the planning of any future wells in the Skua area, Little added.

Drilling Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105M Payment for Rig Deal...
(Credit: Azule Energy)

BP-Eni Joint Venture Finds Gas Offshore Angola
Prelude FLNG (Credit: Shell)

Australian Engineering Firm Gets Work on Shell’s Crux Gas...
DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)

Northern Ocean’s DeepSea Mira Semi-Sub Gets Drilling Job...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in Norwegian North Sea

Industry Partners Deliver Larg

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP Trials for Petrobras

Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development Project

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105M Payment for Rig Deal Termination in Nigeria

Dolphin Drilling Lines Up $105

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine