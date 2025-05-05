Petrobras Hires Subsea7 for Buzios Field Offshore Work in $1.2B Deal

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a super-major contract by Petrobras, after winning a competitive tender, for the development of the Búzios 11 deepwater field, offshore Brazil.

The field is located approximately 180 kilometers off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 meters water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of 112 km rigid risers and flowlines system.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Suresnes and Sutton, while the fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spool base in Brazil.

Offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028. 1. Subsea7 defines a super-major contract as being over $1.25 billion.

"This award again underscores Subsea7’s proven expertise in delivering complex, world-scale size projects, reinforcing our strong execution capabilities and commitment to operational excellence and safety.

"With a solid backlog and a diverse portfolio, we continue to drive value for our shareholders while further contributing to Brazil’s development. We thank Petrobras for their trust and look forward to once again playing a significant role in the success of the Búzios field,” said Yann Cottart, Senior Vice-President Brazil and Global Projects Centre West.

