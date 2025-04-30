Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Secures Petrobras Contracts for Three Vessels

CSV Normand Flower (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
CSV Normand Flower (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured multiple contract awards with Petrobras, subject to board approval, for two large Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels and one Construction Support Vessel (CSV).

The AHTS vessels have been awarded new contracts with a duration of four years each, whereof one of the contracts includes ROV services.

The contracts are set to start in the first quarter of 2026 and will be covered by two AHTSs from the global Solstad Maritime fleet.

The CSV Normand Flower, also owned by Solstad Maritime, has been hired under a four-year contract, including ROV services, with the start date set for December 2025.

Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.

