Solstad’s CSV Up for Petrobras Job Under $108M Contract

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Petrobras for its construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Commander.

The vessel will be on a bareboat contract from the vessel owner Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore, who holds the contract with Petrobras.

The four-year contract will start in the first quarter of 2026.

The gross value of the contract is approximately $108 million excluding remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

Built in 2006, Normand Commander is a 93-meter-long vessel of MT 6016 MK II design, capable of accommodating 73 persons.