Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan’s ENEOS Xplora, PVEP Ink Deal for Vietnam Offshore Block

© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock
© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Japan's ENEOS Xplora has signed a new production-sharing contract for the Block 15-2 offshore southern Vietnam, the production and exploration arm of state oil firm PetroVietnam said on Tuesday.

The 25-year contract was signed in Hanoi on Monday between ENEOS Xplora's Vietnam unit, Japan Vietnam Petroleum Company Limited (JVPC), and PetroVietnam's PVEP unit, the company said in a statement.

JVPC holds a 45% stake in the block, which covers 415.9 square kilometres and houses the Rang Dong and Phuong Dong oil fields, PVEP said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Khanh Vu)

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Sees 11% Profit Growth in 2024 Driven by Record Oil...
Gimi FLNG (Credit: Golar LNG)

Golar LNG Brings In Chinese Investors for FLNG Gimi...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of Contracts So Far in 2025

Petrofac Scoops $500M Worth of

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wind Farm to Power 40O UK Locations

RWE’s London Array Offshore Wi

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard Northern Lights CCS Project’s Next Phase

Aker Solutions Gets Onboard No

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cleared for Pre-Development Activities

Philippine 500MW OW Project Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine