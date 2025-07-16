CNOOC Finds Oil and Gas in South China Sea

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has made a ‘major breakthrough’ in the exploration of metamorphic buried hills in the deep plays in the South China Sea for the first time, as it makes an oil and gas find in Beibu Gulf.

The Weizhou 10-5 South oil and gas field is located in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of 37 meters.

Exploration well WZ10-5S-2d encountered an oil and gas pay zone of 211 meters, with a total drilled depth of 3,362 meters.

The test results indicate that the well produces 165,000 cubic feet of natural gas and 400 barrels of crude oil per day. It marks a major exploration breakthrough in the metamorphic sandstone and slate buried hills offshore China.

“In recent years, CNOOC Limited has consistently intensified theoretical innovation and tackled key technology challenges in buried hills and deep plays exploration. Breakthroughs have been achieved in the exploration of Paleozoic granite and Proterozoic metamorphic sandstone and slate buried hills within the Beibu Gulf Basin.

“They demonstrate the vast exploration potential in buried hills formations, drive the secondary exploration process in mature areas, and mark the commencement of large-scale exploration of buried hills in the Beibu Gulf Basin,” said Xu Changgui, the Chief Geologist for CNOOC.

“This represents the first major breakthrough in metamorphic sandstone and slate buried hills exploration offshore China, setting important example for advancing deep plays and buried hills oil and gas exploration.

“In the future, CNOOC will continue to intensify research on key theories and technologies for deep play exploration, to enhance research and development capabilities, advance reserves and production growth, and to ensure stable supply of oil and gas,” added Zhou Xinhuai, the Chief Executive Officer of CNOOC.