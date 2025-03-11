Tyra II Faces Another Operational Setback

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that Tyra II project has faced another ‘operational setback’, which is impacting its maximum production potential at the Denmark’s largest offshore gas development.

As a result of a breaker failure in the electrical high-voltage system, parts of the power supply have been temporarily cut.

This reduced power supply impacts production at the fields within the Tyra hub. Based on the expected delivery time for necessary replacement parts, full operational capacity is expected to be reached within the next four weeks.

Gas export will continue in the interim period from the Harald field, said BlueNord.

The Tyra hub, which produced 15.1 mboepd in February, is now expected to produce 8.0 – 10.0 mboepd during Q1 2025 compared to previous guidance of 17.0 – 20.0 mboepd.

"Although this operational setback is of course disappointing, the operator has now fully assessed the situation and put in place a plan to implement the necessary corrective measures.

“We expect to restore full capacity within the next four weeks once the required parts are in place, and we fully believe that this one-off event does not undermine the long-term value and potential of Tyra II to our shareholders," said Miriam Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

To remind, Tyra II has achieved a gas export rate above 200 mmscfpd, marking a significant step forward in meeting the requirements to start distribution of gas from the project.

The Danish Underground Consortium, consisting of TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden, is in charge of the project.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.