Tyra II Marks Commissioning Milestone as Ramp Up Activities Gain Ground

TotalEnergies, the operator of the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of the Tyra II development, has achieved a gas export rate above 200 mmscfpd, marking a significant step forward in meeting the requirements to start distribution of gas from the project.

The achieved gas export rate exceeds the threshold of 191 mmscfpd required by the RBL completion test for Tyra.

To satisfy the Tyra Completion Test, gas export must exceed 191 mmscfpd on average over a rolling 30 -day period.

Upon meeting the Tyra Completion Test, BlueNord will reach an important milestone and be able to commence distributions to its shareholders.

Based on current performance and the continued progress of the ramp-up phase, it is anticipated that the 30-day average requirement of 191 mmscfpd will be met in mid-March.

The Danish Underground Consortium, consisting of TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden, is in charge of the project.

The operator TotalEnergies has announced that the gas production level meets its previously communicated target under REMIT, thereby concluding the REMIT process for Tyra II.

However, TotalEnergies also announced this morning that they continue to expect the Tyra gas hub to supply up to 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

BlueNord said it continues to expect a gross plateau production of approximately 80 mboepd to be reached in March.

The full ramp up of the Denmark’s largest offshore gas development has been delayed several times, due to technical issues impacting the commissioning.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.