Full Ramp Up of Tyra II Gas Development Hits Another Delay

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that the full ramp-up of the Denmark’s largest offshore gas development has been pushed for three weeks, with the plateu production now expected in the second half of January 2025.

The ramp-up of Tyra II is underway, with gas production successfully re-established from three of the six fields.

However, operational challenges and adverse offshore weather conditions have impacted progress and limited weather windows have delayed the reactivation of the Tyra satellite wells, according to the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), consisting of TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden.

TotalEnergies, the operator of the DUC, said that that based on current weather forecasts the timeline for reactivating all satellite wells required to achieve plateau production has been extended by approximately three weeks.

As a result, plateau production is now expected to be reached in the second half of January, a delay from the earlier target for full ramp-up before the end of 2024.

"While it is disappointing in the short-term that plateau production is now expected early in the new year, the recent above-ground challenges are now well understood and the long-term potential of Tyra II remains strong.

“Once the necessary wells have been reactivated, we do not expect performance to be subject to weather in the way that it has been during the start-up phase. We are looking forward to reaching plateau production in January 2025, and to communicating further on the promising HEMJ results as well as initiating our capital returns program," said Euan Shirlaw, Chief Executive Officer of BlueNord.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.