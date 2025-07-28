BW Energy Hires Deepsea Mira Rig for Drilling Ops off Namibia

BW Energy, together with NAMCOR E&P, has contracted the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig for the drilling of the Kharas appraisal well on the Kudu license, offshore Namibia.

The drilling operation in the Orange Basin is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The agreement is part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig’s operator, Northern Ocean, with Rhino Resources.

The contract, entered into by BW Kudu, provides access to an in-country rig and an experienced services team with a strong track record in the Orange Basin, supported by a high level of local content.

BW Energy is the operator of the Kudu production licence (PPL003) with a 95% working interest.

NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holds the remaining 5% carried interest.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.