Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Hires Deepsea Mira Rig for Drilling Ops off Namibia

DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)
DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)

BW Energy, together with NAMCOR E&P, has contracted the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig for the drilling of the Kharas appraisal well on the Kudu license, offshore Namibia.

The drilling operation in the Orange Basin is scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The agreement is part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig’s operator, Northern Ocean, with Rhino Resources.

The contract, entered into by BW Kudu, provides access to an in-country rig and an experienced services team with a strong track record in the Orange Basin, supported by a high level of local content.

BW Energy is the operator of the Kudu production licence (PPL003) with a 95% working interest.

NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holds the remaining 5% carried interest.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

The drilling rig is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by the Norwegian drilling firm Odfjell Drilling.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP Swaps North Sea Stakes with Japex
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Saipem Expects $20B Mozambique LNG Project Restart by End...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy...
Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drlling rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Scoops $199M in Second Quarter Drilling Rig...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Yinson, PTSC Get $600M Contract for Vietnam-Bound FSO

Yinson, PTSC Get $600M Contrac

Bourbon to Deliver Next-Gen Crewboats for Eni’s Congo Operations

Bourbon to Deliver Next-Gen Cr

Inyanga Marine to Operate Hybrid Vessel for Offshore Wind Sector

Inyanga Marine to Operate Hybr

Aker BP Swaps North Sea Stakes with Japex

Aker BP Swaps North Sea Stakes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine